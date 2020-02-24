Husband arrested in death of Merrick woman

MERRICK, Nassau County -- A 60-year-old Long Island man has been arrested on a charge that he killed his wife during a fight at the couple's home.

John Gerges, of Merrick, was arrested Sunday in the death of his wife, Marvat Gerges, 58.

Nassau County police said Marvat Gerges was found unresponsive in her home on Saturday and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police initially said the cause of death was undetermined. On Sunday they said the victim suffered a fatal injury during a "domestic altercation" with her husband.

John Gerges was awaiting arraignment Monday on a charge of second-degree murder. It's not clear if he has an attorney who can speak for him.

Related topics:
merricknassau countymurderwoman killed
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
