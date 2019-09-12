Estranged husband of missing Connecticut mom pleads not guilty after 2nd arrest

By DAVE COLLINS
HARTFORD, Connecticut -- The estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother of five was back in court Thursday, pleading not guilty after being arrested for a second time in her disappearance.

Fotis Dulos is charged with tampering with evidence in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, who was last seen driving a 2017 black Chevrolet Suburban shortly after dropping her kids off at school in New Canaan on May 24. The couple had been embroiled in a contentious divorce battle.

Police documents reveal what some experts believe is overwhelming evidence compiled by investigators against Fotis Dulos, and authorities have filed charges against him and his girlfriend, Michelle Traconis -- but only tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution so far.

"When you decide what you think, come see us in court," Fotis Dulos' attorney Norman Pattis said outside court Thursday. "But stop telling us what you believe, because those beliefs aren't worth the paper they're printed on. We are ready for the court. There's the courthouse. If you want to try the case, bring it on."

Fotis Dulos remains out on bail and is due back in court October 4. Traconis is set to be arraigned next week.

Law enforcement experts say prosecuting a murder case without a body was nearly impossible decades ago, and while it remains difficult, it has become easier in recent years because of evidence not available in the past -- including cellphone location information, surveillance cameras and new DNA testing, they say.

Police say they found traces of Jennifer Dulos' blood at her home, on items in trash bags investigators believe were discarded by Fotis Dulos, and on the seat of a pickup truck authorities believe he drove on the day she vanished.

