jennifer dulos

Husband of missing Connecticut mom claims she saw doctor after disappearance

NEW CANAAN, Connecticut (WABC) -- The attorney for Fotis Dulos claims his estranged wife saw a doctor nearly two months after she disappeared.

He is now demanding to see her medical records.

Police arrested Fotis in connection to the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.

The Connecticut mother of five vanished back in May.

Fotis claims his estranged wife orchestrated her disappearance during their divorce and custody dispute.

He appeared in court Friday, asking the judge to dismiss the charges against him in the case.

Lawyers for Fotis Dulos argued that the hindering prosecution charge cannot stick because there is no "felony" to which it is attached.

Jennifer Dulos, 50, was last seen on Friday, May 24, driving a 2017 black Chevrolet Suburban shortly after dropping her kids off at school in New Canaan.

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, 44-year-old Michelle Troconis, are charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution, and both have pleaded not guilty.

Previous court documents revealed that clothing and sponges soaked with Jennifer Dulos' blood were found in trash cans in Hartford, where surveillance cameras captured a male appearing to be Fotis Dulos wearing a baseball cap and disposing of garbage bags in more than 30 different receptacles along a four-mile stretch of Albany Avenue.

