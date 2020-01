Husband set to be arraigned in murder of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos

EMBED >More News Videos Attorney Norm Pattis discusses the arrest of Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of missing mom Jennifer Dulos

FARMINGTON, Connecticut (WABC) -- The estranged husband of a missing mother of five from Connecticut has been charged with murder and kidnapping. He's due in court on Wednesday to be arraigned on those charges.Authorities arrested Fotis Dulos at his home in Farmington Tuesday in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, who was last seen on May 24 driving a 2017 black Chevrolet Suburban shortly after dropping her kids off at school in New Canaan.He is charged with capital murder, murder and kidnapping with bond set at $6 million.Dulos' girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, was also arrested Tuesday and charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Her bond was set at $2 million.The arrest warrant for Troconis states bluntly there are "indications that Jennifer Dulos is not alive."Her body has not been found, but Connecticut State Police said there has been no activity on any of her financial accounts since the day before she went missing, no activity on her cell phone, and no one has seen or heard from her.Dulos' arrest warrant references zip ties. Four were recovered, and two of them were reportedly stained with a blood like substance."It appears the zip ties were used to secure and incapacitate Jennifer Dulos for some time," investigators wrote.The Chief Medical Examiner in Connecticut concluded that "Jennifer Dulos had sustained an injury, or multiple injuries, which he would consider 'non-survivable' without medical intervention.""Above all, we thank the Connecticut State Police and the New Canaan Police Department, as well as the assisting local departments, for their tireless commitment and diligent, painstaking work that have led to these arrests," said spokesperson Carrie Luft on behalf of the family and friends of Jennifer Dulos. "Although we are relieved that the wait for these charges is over, for us there is no sense of closure. Nothing can bring Jennifer back. We miss her every day and will forever mourn her loss. We believe the arrest warrants will speak for themselves, and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time. Thank you."Attorney Kent Mawhinney was also arrested and is charged with conspiracy to commit murder.Mawhinney represented Fotis Dulos in a civil matter, and his name appeared on "alibi scripts" Dulos and Troconis had written.Troconis told police Dulos was meeting with Mawhinney at the time Jennifer Dulos disappeared, and according to the arrest warrant, Mawhinney gave conflicting statements to police about his contact with Dulos."Mawhinney was asked if he would know why Dulos would have contacted him while dropping evidence into trash receptacles in Hartford, CT," the warrant reads. "Mawhinney reiterated that he did not remember any kind of contact with Dulos and did not know why Fotis would call him while he was disposing of evidence."Mawhinney was previously arrested on January 21, 2019, accused of sexual assault, disorderly conduct and unlawful restraint involving his estranged wife. He was arrested again on July 5, 2019, for allegedly violating the terms of the protective order by using a third party, Fotis Dulos, according to police, to contact his estranged wife.Fotis Dulos and Troconis, had also previously been arrested on charges of tampering with and fabricating evidence.Both had pleaded not guilty to those charges.Fotis and Jennifer Dulos were embroiled in a contentious divorce battle, and state police have alleged in court papers that Fotis Dulos was "lying in wait" for Jennifer Dulos at home and that a violent assault took place in the garage.Previous court documents revealed that clothing and sponges soaked with Jennifer Dulos' blood were found in trash cans in Hartford , where surveillance cameras captured a male appearing to be Fotis Dulos wearing a baseball cap and disposing of garbage bags in more than 30 different receptacles along a four-mile stretch of Albany Avenue.The children are currently being cared for by Jennifer Dulos' mother, who is seeking custody and had been in her own battle with Fotis Dulos.In addition to the ongoing custody battle, Fotis Dulos is caught in a bitter legal battle with his in-laws over nearly $3 million in unpaid loans that he contends were gifts.----------