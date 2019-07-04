Husband, wife found dead in Delaware River, child found alive in SUV

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania -- A husband and wife were found dead in the Delaware River Thursday morning while their 5-year-old daughter was located nearby, according to Philadelphia police.

The woman, approximately 30 years old, was found around 5:45 a.m., according to the Philadelphia Police Department. She was pulled out of the river and pronounced dead about one hour later.

Police on the scene found a 5-year-old girl sitting by herself inside a Nissan SUV. She told authorities she was with her father.

The child was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia as a precaution.

Police searched for the father around the scene, but was unable to locate him.

Then, a second body was found in the river, which police determined was the husband of the woman and the father of the 5-year-old.

He was pulled out of the river and pronounced dead at 10:43 a.m.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniau.s. & worldchild left in carbody found
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: 6.4 earthquake strikes Mojave Desert, USGS says
Nathan's hot dog eating contest: Joey Chestnut scores 12th win
Police: Baby critically injured after left unattended in tub
Commuting nightmare: NJ truck crash stranded drivers for hours
Police: Livery driver found dead in car, shot in head on LI
Accused rapist 'from good family' deserves leniency: Judge
Macy's 4th of July fireworks set to once again light up NYC sky
Show More
14-year-old boy killed in New Jersey dirt bike crash
Security, mass transit information for July 4 in NYC
License to kill: Florida agency encourages residents to kill iguanas
4th of July revelers celebrate at beaches, boardwalks, parades
New tally flips results of Queens DA race, forcing recount
More TOP STORIES News