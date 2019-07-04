Husband, wife found dead in Delaware River, child found alive in SUV

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania -- A husband and wife were found dead in the Delaware River Thursday morning while their 5-year-old daughter was located nearby, according to Philadelphia police.The woman, approximately 30 years old, was found around 5:45 a.m., according to the Philadelphia Police Department. She was pulled out of the river and pronounced dead about one hour later.Police on the scene found a 5-year-old girl sitting by herself inside a Nissan SUV. She told authorities she was with her father.The child was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia as a precaution.Police searched for the father around the scene, but was unable to locate him.Then, a second body was found in the river, which police determined was the husband of the woman and the father of the 5-year-old.He was pulled out of the river and pronounced dead at 10:43 a.m.The identities of the victims have not been released.Police said the investigation is active and ongoing.----------