VILLAGE OF PELHAM, New York (WABC) -- A husband and wife are recovering after their car flew over a wall, plunged 15 feet, and landed upside down.
The Village of Pelham Fire Department released photos from the scene on Wolfs Lane on Saturday, where they rescued the couple.
Police got there first and began stabilizing the husband and wife -- along with bystanders who had come to help - holding open the car doors - until firefighters arrived.
ALSO READ | Wild crash ends with car on side of building in Smithtown
Firefighters launched their drone equipped with thermal imaging, to look for any other possible victims, and to shine some light on the rescue area.
They said the drone helped give them more situational awareness because the vehicle was in an awkward spot with limited lighting.
ALSO READ | Infant hospitalized after car flies off road, rolls over
The two people inside the car were taken to the hospital and will be OK.
Officials say they couldn't have asked for better teamwork and the couple is very lucky -- it could have been much worse.
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Husband, wife survive after car plunges 15 feet, lands upside-down
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More