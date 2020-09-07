Husband, wife survive after car plunges 15 feet, lands upside-down

VILLAGE OF PELHAM, New York (WABC) -- A husband and wife are recovering after their car flew over a wall, plunged 15 feet, and landed upside down.The Village of Pelham Fire Department released photos from the scene on Wolfs Lane on Saturday, where they rescued the couple.Police got there first and began stabilizing the husband and wife -- along with bystanders who had come to help - holding open the car doors - until firefighters arrived.Firefighters launched their drone equipped with thermal imaging, to look for any other possible victims, and to shine some light on the rescue area.They said the drone helped give them more situational awareness because the vehicle was in an awkward spot with limited lighting.The two people inside the car were taken to the hospital and will be OK.Officials say they couldn't have asked for better teamwork and the couple is very lucky -- it could have been much worse.----------