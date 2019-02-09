DOG ATTACK

Huskies enter neighbors' home through doggy door, kill family's dogs in California

EMBED </>More Videos

A northeast Fresno family is mourning the deaths of three dogs - after their neighbor's Huskies entered their home and brutally attacked their pets.

By
FRESNO, California --
A family from Fresno, California is mourning the deaths of three dogs -- after their neighbor's Huskies entered their home and brutally attacked their pets.

The family of those two huskies surrendered their rights to the dogs, who are now being quarantined at the SPCA.

But the family of the three dogs that were killed said they repeatedly warned their neighbors about their dogs getting out and nothing was ever done to fix the problem.

Home surveillance video of the two neighbor's Huskies roaming inside her home where her three little dogs live sent Silvia Acosta into a panic while at work Thursday.

She rushed home, and right at the front door was Acosta's 12-year-old dog Urlie. He was gutted.

Acosta then ran inside looking for her two other dogs, when she found 11-year-old Nash.

"I found him inside our downstairs bathroom behind the toilet. His body temperature was so cold," she said.

She wrapped Nash up in a blanket and rushed him to the ER, where he later died.

Acosta then drove back home looking for 8-year-old Rufus who was still missing.

"He was dead in our backyard, I just didn't realize it," she said.

It's a tragedy that Silvia and her husband David said could have been prevented because, for the last two years, they have warned their neighbors about their Huskies climbing over the fence to get to their property, they said.

"What is so frustrating is the multiple warnings that we gave, multiple times that we advised," she said.

The owner of the Huskies, who did not want to be identified, acknowledged that their dogs have "a problem getting out."

"We have assessed the situation. I figured out one time he was jumping on top of the garbage can, he was crawling on top of the fence ... and I'm very very sorry," the neighbor said.

The family of the three dogs that were killed said they are planning to take legal action.

The SPCA says if you ever encounter a situation where your neighbor's dog is entering your property, you can always call them, and they will pick it up as a stray even if it belongs to your neighbors.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
petdog attackdogSPCACalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DOG ATTACK
Man tries to save pet from deadly pit bull attack
Exclusive: Family says they are living in fear over vicious pit bull
15-year-old recovering after being attacked by pit bull
2-year-old mauled to death by family's dog
More dog attack
Top Stories
Angry woman wanting beef patties smashes restaurant windows
Elizabeth Warren officially kicks off 2020 presidential campaign
13 teens, 1 adult injured in NYC school bus crash
Mother charged with murder of missing NJ toddler
VIDEO: Woman struck in hit-and-run while walking with driver's ex
NJ teacher accused of offering student money for nudes
Sources: Amazon 'reconsidering' New York City move
Mom of woman found in suitcase says daughter feared for her life
Show More
Police: 19-year-old fatally shot multiple times in back in Bronx
Female teacher's aide accused of sex with 14-year-old student
Woman caught on camera trashing NJ convenience store
Boyfriend arrested after pregnant woman fatally stabbed in NYC
4 kids, one of them only 11, wanted in subway station robbery
More News