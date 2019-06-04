missing girl

'I ain't no killer' Derion Vence denies killing Maleah Davis

HOUSTON, Texas -- Derion Vence, the primary suspect connected to the death of Maleah Davis, spoke in an exclusive jailhouse interview with ABC13's Chauncy Glover. He tearfully denied killing the 4-year-old girl.

"I ain't no killer, bro," Vence said. "Chauncy, I loved Maleah so much. I did for her more than her own parents. I never had a biological daughter. I would never do anything to hurt her. That's not me. Ask anyone who knows me, and they'll tell you I'm not that type of dude and I was good with the kids."

Vence is charged with tampering with evidence, namely a corpse.

He went on to say that he spent his 27th birthday in jail.

"I should be home with my family. With Maleah, the kids and Brittany, cooking dinner and watching Netflix," Vence said.

When Chauncy asked him about Maleah's death he said she didn't suffer.

"Nothing bad happened to Maleah," Vence said.


Maleah was found Friday, May 31 in Hope, Arkansas.

Houston community activist Quanell X provided the revelation, saying that Vence told him the girl is dead and that her body was dumped off a road in Arkansas.

According to Quanell, Vence admitted to him putting Maleah's body in a trash bag, putting the bag in the trunk and then driving to Hope, where he dumped the bag in a wooded area.

