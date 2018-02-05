BABY DEATH

'I left him for 5 minutes,' says mom charged in baby's drowning

"GET OUT OF MY FACE": Miranda Gilbert has been charged after her 1-year-old son drowned in a bathtub.

MATHEWS COUNTY, Virginia --
A woman is facing felony charges after her 1-year-old son drowned in the bathtub.

Miranda Gilbert told reporters she left the toddler for five minutes, and when she returned, she found the baby face down in the water.

According to charging documents, the 1-year-old was scalded in the bathtub after being left alone, WAVY-TV reports.

The child was rushed to the hospital, but it was too late. The child died shortly after arriving.

Gilbert had a few words for a WAVY-TV reporter who hoped to speak with her on Friday.

"I wish people would leave me alone. I wish people were considerate and not in my face right now. I left him for five minutes," the child's mother said. "You know what, get out of my face."

Neighbor Patricia Griffin was stunned by the details of the baby's death.

"She left a child in the bathtub in scalding hot water. I can't imagine, it is hard to fathom that," Griffin said.

Gilbert has been charged with felony homicide with child abuse and neglect, and three counts of felony child abuse and neglect.

She is being held without bond.
