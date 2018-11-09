WOOLSEY FIRE

Woolsey Fire: Woman captures dramatic video driving through flames while fleeing wildfire in Malibu

"The fire came so quickly. One minute it was calm and then suddenly they were on top of us," Rebecca Hackett said. "I thought I was going to die." (Rebecca Hackett)

MALIBU, Calif. --
A California woman captured dramatic video as she drove through flames trying to flee the devastating Woolsey Fire in Malibu.

Rebecca Hacket said she feared for her life as she drove down Kanan Road on Friday. Hackett told ABC had just left White Cloud Ranch, where she keeps horses.

"I felt the strongest wind I ever felt in my life. The fire came so quickly. One minute it was calm and then suddenly they were on top of us, so we had to evacuate," she recalled.

"I drove through flames for about two minutes. I thought I was going to die. I'm down in the valley now but there is still smoke everywhere," Hackett added.

The Woolsey Fire is one of two threatening homes in Ventura County and Los Angeles County in Southern California. The two blazes have charred a combined 20,000 acres as of Friday afternoon, officials said.

PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn through Southern California
