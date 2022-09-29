Powerful storm scenes: Voices of fear, hope as Ian lashes Florida

FLORIDA -- One of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., Hurricane Ian turned Florida streets into rivers, knocked out power to 1.8 million people, and caused catastrophic damage.

Here are some of the stories and scenes:

A coastal sheriff's office reported that it was getting many calls from people trapped in homes. The hurricane's center struck near Cayo Costa, a protected barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers.

Mark Pritchett stepped outside his home in Venice around the time the hurricane churned ashore from the Gulf of Mexico, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) to the south. He called it "terrifying."

"I literally couldn't stand against the wind," Pritchett wrote in a text message. "Rain shooting like needles. My street is a river. Limbs and trees down. And the worst is yet to come."

News anchors at Fort Myers television station WINK had to abandon their usual desk and continue storm coverage from another location in their newsroom because water was pushing into their building near the Caloosahatchee River.

Jackson Boone left his home near the Gulf coast and hunkered down at his law office in Venice with employees and their pets. Boone at one point opened a door to howling wind and rain flying sideways.

"We're seeing tree damage, horizontal rain, very high wind," Boone said by phone. "We have a 50-plus-year-old oak tree that has toppled over."

In Naples, the first floor of a fire station was inundated with about 3 feet (1 meter) of water, and firefighters worked to salvage gear from a firetruck stuck outside the garage in even deeper water, a video posted by the Naples Fire Department showed.

Naples is in Collier County, where the sheriff's department reported on Facebook that it was getting "a significant number of calls of people trapped by water in their homes" and that it would prioritize reaching people "reporting life-threatening medical emergencies in deep water."

Dozens of passengers were stranded Wednesday at Orlando International Airport after their flights were canceled and the airport closed mid-morning.

An airport employee went around to clusters of passengers, telling them to move to the food court, where they would be directed to buses that would take them to shelters.

Amidou Kone had traveled to Clearwater for a weekend vacation with his two daughters. When his flight out of Tampa was canceled, he tried Orlando. Now, he's stranded: "We came for a weekend trip, and now we are stuck."

At the Hilton Garden Inn in Fort Myers, guests - including some forced to evacuate their homes - sought refuge from the raging storm.

As of Wednesday morning, all 126 rooms were booked, and people were still trying to find a room at the hotel, near the Southwest Florida International Airport.

"There was a definite influx," said Kerry Collins, who works at the hotel's front desk.

The hotel is in a flood zone and had to switch to a generator after the power went out.

"Anybody who is staying with us has to sign a waiver saying we are not responsible for anything," she said.