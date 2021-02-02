Health & Fitness

ICE won't make immigration enforcement arrests at COVID-19 vaccination sites, federal officials say

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. government says it won't conduct immigration enforcement arrests at or near coronavirus vaccination sites around the country.

In a statement Monday, the Department of Homeland Security said vaccine sites will be considered "sensitive locations" and will not be targeted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents except in "extraordinary circumstances."

"DHS and its Federal government partners fully support equal access to the COVID-19 vaccines and vaccine distribution sites for undocumented immigrants," DHS said. "It is a moral and public health imperative to ensure that all individuals residing in the United States have access to the vaccine."

DHS says it encourages everyone "regardless of immigration status" to get vaccinated when they are eligible under local rules.

ICE has previously included health care facilities as well as churches among the sensitive locations where arrests would generally not be carried out.

The department also says they will be working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to set up temporary or pop-up vaccination sites.

RELATED: Biden halts U.S.-Mexico border wall; immigrants cheered by possible citizenship path
EMBED More News Videos

On his first day in office, President Joe Biden shared a plan to provide a path to U.S. citizenship for about 11 million people without legal status, which would impact many in Southern California.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswashington d.c.department of homeland securitysafetycoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineicecovid 19 pandemicimmigration
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Snow Stream Live Updates: Tri-State digging out from nor'easter
How much snow where you live?
Above-ground subway, LIRR, Metro-North back in service
AccuWeather Alert: More snow today from marathon nor'easter
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded in Florida
Punxsutawney Phil says there will be 6 more weeks of winter
Staten Island Chuck predicts early spring, contradicts Punxsutawney Phil
Show More
Actor Hal Holbrook dies at 95
Livery driver stops to help man on side of road, gets robbed
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reveals she is sexual assault survivor
COVID Updates: 2 vaccines showing promising results against variants
2 rescued from sinking truck in icy water during storm
More TOP STORIES News