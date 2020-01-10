accuweather

How to prepare for an ice storm when there's freezing rain in the forecast

When freezing rain is in the forecast, people tend to panic, and it's easy to see why. Ice storms can snap powerlines, down trees and make roads treacherous.

Freezing rain is the main component of an ice storm and it is as it sounds: freezing rain is rain that freezes on contact with a frozen surface. If you find yourself in the path of an ice storm, here are some tips from AccuWeather to help you prepare:

  • Make sure you've got working flashlights and weather radios, which will be helpful if you lose power.
  • You'll want to let your faucets drip. Prolonged freezing temperatures can burst your home's pipes, but running a small amount of water is one way to keep that from happening.
  • For many, losing power means losing heat. If you fall into this category, have extra blankets and clothes on hand to layer up if necessary.
  • Stock up on non-perishable foods, bottled water and necessary medications.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathericeaccuweatherwinter weathersevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Final supermoon of 2020 rises this week
Meteor shower from Halley's Comet kicks off first week of May
Family reunited with dog 54 days after deadly tornadoes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News