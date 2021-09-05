Connecticut trooper swept away in Ida floodwaters died of blunt trauma

EMBED <>More Videos

CT trooper swept away in Ida floodwaters died of blunt trauma

FARMINGTON, Conn. -- A Connecticut State Police sergeant swept away with his vehicle during flooding set off by the remnants of Hurricane Ida died from blunt trauma, according to the state's chief medical officer.

Sgt. Brian Mohl, a 26-year veteran of the department, died Thursday after calling for help in Woodbury around 3:30 a.m. saying his vehicle was trapped in rising flood waters from the remnants of Hurricane Ida near the Pomperaug River in Woodbury.

Dive teams found his empty vehicle in the river just after daybreak. Mohl was found an hour later floating further down the river.

He was pronounced dead during the helicopter flight to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Saturday that Mohl died as a result of "blunt trauma of the torso" and ruled the death an accident.

Mohl is survived by his wife, Susan, and three children ranging in age from 14 to 28.

A wake for Mohl is scheduled for Sept. 8 at the Xfinity Theater in Hartford, where the funeral will be held on Sept. 9.

RELATED | Garage collapse sends car toppling into neighboring apartments in Inwood
EMBED More News Videos

A garage in Manhattan came crashing down in the height of the storm on Wednesday night. The next morning, the damage was incredible.



----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
connecticutstate troopershurricane idafloodingtropical stormstormtropical weatherstorm damageflash flooding
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
7 tornadoes hit New Jersey, PA during storm, NWS says
NYC opens service centers for residents affected by Ida flood damage
AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower
Gov. Murphy reports 2 additional Ida-related deaths in New Jersey
Biden to visit storm-ravaged NYC, NJ after Ida batters area
Willard Scott, longtime weatherman for 'Today,' dies at 87
13-year-old girl rescued after falling in drainpipe
Show More
Teen facing charges in deadly shooting of young basketball standout
Police searching for person who doused NYPD van with gasoline
Garage collapse sends car toppling into neighboring apartments
53 cars seized in fake paper license plate crackdown
5 missing Navy sailors declared dead after helicopter crash
More TOP STORIES News