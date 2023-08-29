Idalia Live Updates: Path has Florida bracing for potential hurricane

Idalia could become a major Category 3 hurricane as it approaches Florida's Big Bend area, north of Tampa. Lee Goldberg has the latest on its track.

Idalia could be strongest hurricane for Florida's Big Bend since 1950

MIAMI (WABC) -- Florida residents loaded up on sandbags and evacuated from homes in low-lying areas along the Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Idalia intensified Monday and forecasters predicted it would hit in days as a major hurricane with potentially life-threatening storm surges.

As the state prepared, Idalia thrashed Cuba with heavy rain, especially in the westernmost part of the island, where the tobacco-producing province of Pinar del Rio is still recovering from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian almost a year ago.

Idalia is expected to start affecting Florida with hurricane-force winds as soon as late Tuesday and arrive on the coast by Wednesday. It is the first storm to hit Florida this hurricane season and a potentially big blow to the state, which is also dealing with lingering damage from last year's Hurricane Ian.

IDALIA PATH

At 8 p.m. EDT Monday, Tropical Storm Idalia was about 20 miles (30 kilometers) off the western tip of Cuba, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph), the hurricane center said. Idalia was moving north at 8 mph (13 kph). On Tuesday, it was expected to turn northeast at a faster pace, reaching Florida's western coast as a dangerous major hurricane on Wednesday.

After moving across Florida, Idalia is forecast to blow through Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

FLORIDA PREPARES

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 46 counties, a broad swath that stretches across the northern half of the state from the Gulf Coast to the Atlantic Coast. The state has mobilized 1,100 National Guard members, who have 2,400 high-water vehicles and 12 aircraft at their disposal for rescue and recovery efforts.

Tampa International Airport and St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport said they would close on Tuesday, and the Sunrail commuter rail service in Orlando was being suspended.

DeSantis warned of a "major impact" to the state, noting the potential for Idalia to become a Category 3 hurricane.

"The property - we can rebuild someone's home," DeSantis said during a news conference Monday. "You can't unring the bell, though, if somebody stays in harm's way and does battle with Mother Nature."

Large parts of the western coast of Florida are at risk for storm surges and floods. Pasco and Levy counties, located north of Tampa, both ordered mandatory evacuations for some residents. In Levy County, officials said residents of Cedar Key must be off the island by Tuesday evening because storm surges would make bridges impassable.

"Once the storm surge comes in, help may not be available to reach you," the county said in a public advisory.

TRAVEL IMPACT

The FAA says it is closely monitoring the path of Tropical Storm. Officials are urging travelers to check with their airline and monitor updates at FAA.gov.

Tampa International Airport was shutting down operations at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday.

---

Some information from the Associated Press.

----------

