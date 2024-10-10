IDF shows weapons and missiles seized from Iran, Hamas, and Hezbollah

ISRAEL (WABC) -- President Joe Biden held a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the first time in weeks.

It comes as Israel continues its airstrikes and ground incursion in Lebanon, as the entire region braces for Israel's retaliation to last week's Iranian missile attack.

A part of a huge missile shell sat at an IDF base in Israel. That sat alongside the engine that powered it.

The IDF has been amassing weapons and devices that they have confiscated since October 7. It began with the weapons they found on terrorists during the original attack. Now it includes weapons they find as they continue their fight in Gaza and Lebanon.

Foreign law enforcement and media are invited to see the exhibit, to understand the impact on their cities and countries.

One such item is an attack drone.

"The most important thing to know is that it is dangerous and it is easily adaptable. We see a lot of advancement of commercial off the shelf items that are being used, to military devices that terrorists use, to specific changes that they do to make it harder to detect," said Idan Sharon-Kettler, Deputy Commander, IDF's Enemy Equipment Collection Unit.

The weapons are kept for research and to educate people on how the weapons can harm people all over the world.

ALSO READ: Israel marks 1 year since the October 7th Hamas attack

Josh Einiger has the latest in Tel Aviv

----------

