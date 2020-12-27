6 shot, 3 killed in apparent random shooting at Don Carter Lanes bowling alley in Rockford, IL

ROCKFORD, Ill. -- A gunman opened fire inside a Rockford, Illinois bowling alley, killing three people and injuring three others Saturday night in what authorities believe was a random attack.

A "person of interest" was taken into custody after the shooting at Don Carter Lanes on East State Street, Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea said during a news conference.

O'Shea did not immediately release additional information about the person of interest or the victims. He said he did not think any officers fired their weapons, but the shooter was active when police arrived on the scene.

He later said two teenagers were shot, but he did not know their ages.

Rockford police asked the public to avoid the area during the following investigation in a tweet about 7:15 p.m.



O'Shea said Rockford police received calls for shots being fired at the bowling alley at 6:55 p.m.

Rockford is about 80 miles northwest of Chicago.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
deadly shootingfatal shootingmass shootingshootingbowling
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 vaccine fraud? Members of public may have gotten shots
Police: Man arrested after body found burning in backyard
FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb
Tiny houses could help homeless get back on their feet
Man critically injured in hit-and-run on Major Deegan Expressway
13-year-old girl charged in shooting death of 35-year-old man
Remembering NYC's Christmas blizzard of 2010
Show More
Utah star freshman running back dies at 19
6 Nashville cops praised for evacuating residents moments before explosion
COVID Live Updates: France, Japan report cases of new virus strain
Officer surprised by soldier son just in time for holidays
Gingerbread monolith appears in San Francisco
More TOP STORIES News