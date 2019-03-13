Image/video solicitation and rights confirmation guidelines

You confirm that you took the image/video and are its copyright owner; or that you are the copyright owner's authorized agent; or that you own, purchased or otherwise legally obtained the rights to the image/video. In addition, you confirm that you have all of the necessary rights and permissions to grant us this license for its use.

You give American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. ("ABC"), on behalf of WABC, non-exclusive permission to reproduce, use and edit the image/video on all platforms, in all media (now known or hereafter developed), including, without limitation, broadcast, online, streaming and social media, for any purpose, including, but not limited to, promotional uses, worldwide in perpetuity.



You give ABC, on behalf of WABC, permission to distribute the image/video to its licensees, including, but not limited to, owned stations, affiliates, partners, licensees and assigns, for their use on all platforms, in all media (now known or hereafter developed), including, without limitation, broadcast, online, streaming and social media, for any purpose, including, but not limited to, promotional uses, worldwide in perpetuity.

You understand that you will receive no payment or royalty for any use under this agreement; that WABC is under no obligation to use, edit or distribute the material; and that you have no right to inspect or approve any use of the material.
Report a Typo
TOP STORIES
Woman could lose limbs after man plows into crowd outside NJ bar
It's not just you: Facebook and Instagram are down
Long Island town cracks down on illegal massage parlors
Cute or sexist? Doctor and nurse photo of kids goes viral
Man fatally struck while crossing street in NYC hit and run
NXIVM co-founder pleads guilty in New York sex slave case
Retired NJ officers deliver dog to boy fighting cancer in Indiana
Show More
2 dead in head-on collision involving van and car in NJ
Ethiopia crash: Trump grounds Boeing 737 Max planes
Alleged college admissions scam: Lori Loughlin in custody
2 attackers kill 6 classmates, themselves at Brazil school
Hundreds of marijuana plants pulled from Queens home
More TOP STORIES News