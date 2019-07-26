Immigrant father whose daughter died by suicide granted ICE extension

BRENTWOOD, Nassau County (WABC) -- An immigrant father whose 13-year-old daughter died this month after trying to kill herself was granted a 30-day extension to stay out of detention and with his family on Long Island.An immigrant advocacy group is attributing the girl's death to grief associated with separation from her father, who spent weeks in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.Four years ago, Manuel Gámez sent his daughter, Heydi Gámez García, with his sister to cross the U.S.-Mexico border to get away from violence in Honduras.Heydi was later granted asylum and moved to Long Island.Gámez tried several times to cross the border but was detained each time, most recently on June 1.While being held at a Texas detention center in early July, Heydi hung herself. She was declared brain dead at the hospital.Gámez was released from detention July 14. He was originally slated to return to ICE Saturday but according to his attorney, he was granted a 30-day extension and a transfer of his case from Texas to New York.Still, Immigrant NYers held a rally on Long Island Friday to call for Gámez to remain with his family even longer, and Gámez hopes this will give his lawyers time to find a way for him to say in the United States permanently.Gámez plans to donate his daughter's organs.----------