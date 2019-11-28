Impact and thunderous sound of Texas explosion caught on camera

PORT NECHES, Texas -- An industrial complex in Port Neches, Texas, was rocked by an explosion in the early hours of Nov. 27, 2019.

KTRK reports that the initial blast happened around 1 a.m. at the TPC Group plant off Highway 366. The facility is approximately 95 miles east of Houston.

Two employees and one contractor were injured in the blast, but all were treated and released from hospitals, officials said.

Numerous videos shared on social media showing a large blaze illuminating the night sky.

This footage, taken on a home security camera of Port Neches native Eddie Ramirez, around a mile away from the blast, illustrates the strength of the explosion, as a loud blast is clearly heard.

In a post to Facebook, the Nederland Volunteer Fire Department said there was a "mandatory evacuation for everyone within a 1/2 mile of the TPC plant" in Port Neches.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texas explosionexplosiontexas newsu.s. & worldabc7 originals
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
10-year-old boy, 2 teens among 5 shot on Bronx street
Cyclist 'doored,' then gets summons while lying on NYC street
Sneak Peek: Look inside the first new Toys 'R' Us in NJ
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Everything you need to know
Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons inflated, but will they fly?
Whipping winds for Thanksgiving
Firefighter hurt while battling NJ fire, large home gutted
Show More
Brooklyn man charged with providing material support to ISIS
Oldest woman in US, Harlem resident Alelia Murphy, dies at 114
Reassigned coach calls for end to protests; new allegation surfaces
Wag dog walker arrested after allegedly stealing from client's home
CT teen back on the ice after life-saving transplant from brother
More TOP STORIES News