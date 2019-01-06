In Limbo: Many want answers from MTA after L Train shutdown averted

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan has the details from Williamsburg.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Thousands of people are in limbo days after Governor Cuomo announced a plan to avert the L train shutdown. Some people moved out of their apartments, and some apartment owners offered lower rents to get them to stay.

Now, elected leaders want answers from the MTA.

"How did we find out by surprise - how did we find out by surprise?" said Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.

It is not just the lack of communication - some are concerned with whether the new repair plan for the tunnel is safe.

In City Council, there will be hearings, and Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney says she would like answers as well.

"We need more information - safety is our number one concern," Maloney said.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 women critically hurt in Newark hit-and-run accident
Suspects in shooting of 7-year-old Texas girl fired at wrong vehicle
Family desperately trying to find NYC father missing for a month
Taco Bell worker fired after refusal to serve deaf customer goes viral
NJ wrestler forced to cut dreadlocks returns to competition
Fire that killed couple in NJ home ruled accidental
Police ID woman killed when EMT responding to call hits pedestrians
Muslim firefighter settles with NYC over treatment at firehouse
Show More
Thieves stealing cash from fruit stand workers in Manhattan
Lawyer arrested in connection with 2014-2015 NYC rapes
Trump says he needs to deal with Democratic leaders to end shutdown
Food stamp program could run out of funds if shutdown continues
Meeting to be held over cause of bizarre blue 'electrical arc'
More News