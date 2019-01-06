In Limbo: Many want answers from MTA after L Train shutdown averted

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --Thousands of people are in limbo days after Governor Cuomo announced a plan to avert the L train shutdown. Some people moved out of their apartments, and some apartment owners offered lower rents to get them to stay.
Now, elected leaders want answers from the MTA.
"How did we find out by surprise - how did we find out by surprise?" said Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.
It is not just the lack of communication - some are concerned with whether the new repair plan for the tunnel is safe.
In City Council, there will be hearings, and Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney says she would like answers as well.
"We need more information - safety is our number one concern," Maloney said.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube