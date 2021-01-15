Politics

NJ state employees ordered to work from home inauguration day, Gov. Murphy says

TRENTON, New Jersey -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday ordered state employees to work remotely Wednesday, the day of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, because of the "tension" in the country after an attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The order comes as authorities say they're preparing for the possibility of violent demonstrations on Sunday by supporters of President Donald Trump in state capitals across the country. National Guard troops are also converging on Washington, including nearly 600 from New Jersey.

"With all the other tension in the country right now we've made the call that working from home right now, state offices, is the right call," said Murphy, a Democrat.

New Jersey State Police Superintendent Col. Pat Callahan said there is no specific threat to the statehouse in Trenton, but that officials want to be prepared in case something happens.

Trump's supporters mobbed the Capitol on Jan. 6, just after wrongly insisting he had won the presidential election and telling them to fight. The deadly attack is being investigated by federal prosecutors, who on Thursday wrote in documents that the mob aimed to "capture and assassinate elected officials."

Plastic orange barriers have gone up in Trenton around the statehouse since the Capitol attack, and Callahan said he couldn't recall a time when communication with federal, state and local authorities about the possibility for violent protests had ever been as "robust" as it is now.

Murphy implored people to stay home on Sunday.

"The fewer folks in and around Trenton, the better," Callahan said.

ALSO READ: Betty White says she's celebrating 99th birthday in quarantine
EMBED More News Videos

What hasn't Betty White done in her illustrious career? The video offers a look at the "Golden Girl's" fabulous life.



----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew jerseypresidential inaugurationjoe bidenpresident donald trumpgovernor phil murphy
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crash with police car sends SUV into home; Officer airlifted
MTA: Speed a factor after bus veers off road, dangles from overpass
NRA declares bankruptcy, plans to incorporate in Texas
Suspect arrested in random subway hammer attack, breaking taxi window
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 shot in NYC
Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden's inauguration
COVID Live Updates: New coronavirus variant case found on Long Island
Show More
Accused killer said black smoke left dad's body, entered his own
FBI warns of 'substantial' danger of explosive devices at protests
Arrest made in innocent teen's murder in NYC hallway
Official: No 'direct evidence' of plot to kill at Capitol
Unauthorized vaccine scheduling link leads to canceled appointments
More TOP STORIES News