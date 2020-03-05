Incident under investigation after male shot in Manhattan: NYPD

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police say one person was shot during an incident in Washington Heights.
A call came in just before 11 a.m. in response to a possible shooting on West 162nd Street.
EMS says one person was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
The details surrounding the incident are not yet clear.
Few other details were released. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
