Erika Richter's newborn died in 2018 using an inclined sleeper; now grieving mom advocates for ban

Erika Richter, of Portland, Oregon, holds her newborn daughter Emma in 2018. (Erika Richter)

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11055766" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Boppy baby pillows were recalled earlier this month after eight infant deaths.

Erika Richter's daughter Emma died in a Rock 'n Play sleeper in August 2018. (Erika Richter)

Erika Richter's daughter Emma was just 2 weeks old when she died in 2018. (Erika Richter)

Erika Richter, of Portland, Oregon, became an advocate for consumer product safety after the death of her infant daughter in 2018. (Erika Richter)