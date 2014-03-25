Missing Malaysia Airlines Plane: What We Know Now

The search for evidence of Malaysia Airlines flight #MH370 was suspended today because of rough weather, but the number of ships and planes heading to the area to hunt for the missing plane is growing.

The lack of concrete data about what happened to the plane and its 239 passengers has left their families - and the world - with more questions than answers.

Here's what we know now as of now about the investigation into missing flight MH370.

Satellite Data Shows When, Where Plane Went Down The Malaysian government announced Monday that new data, analyzed in a groundbreaking way by British company Inmarsat, showed the flight ended in the south Indian Ocean, 1,500 miles off the coast of Perth, Australia.

The data also showed that the plane went down between 8:10 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. local time.

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said Monday that there were likely no survivors of the flight, sending shock waves through the families of passengers who had gathered in Beijing to await word on the search for the plane. Many family members protested Malaysia's handling of the investigation and accused the government of lying and hiding the truth.

Search Focused on Alaska-Sized Area Off Australia The search along a possible "northern corridor" has been called off. Search teams are now squarely focused on the area in the south Indian Ocean.

The current search area is some 469,407 square nautical miles, which is equal to 621,000 square miles on land. It is an area about the size of Alaska.

Reports of objects floating on the sea in the search area have trickled in over recent days. The sightings have come from military and civilian aircraft searching the area. No ships have been able to locate floating objects on water to see if they match the plane.

The difficulty of the search was expressed by Australia's Deputy Defense Chief Air Marshal Mark Binskin when he said today, "We're not searching for a needle in a haystack. We're still trying to define where the haystack is."

No parts of the plane or concrete evidence of a crash has been obtained.

The FBI is still probing the pilot's at-home flight simulator for clues, but initial looks into the simulator found nothing suspicious.