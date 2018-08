City and school officials have agreed to extend emergency security measures long term at New Rochelle High School.After a spate of violent incidents last month , officials increased police patrols inside the school and around the campus.Three students were stabbed, one fatally, during a two-week period, prompting the district to order a review of its security procedures.Students are no longer allowed to leave the building during the school day.In a letter to parents, schools superintendent Brian Osborne said the recent mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, played a role in the district's decision."(T)he events in Florida, coming so soon after the death of New Rochelle student Valaree Schwab, have been deeply painful and distressing to me, and I know that our entire community shares strong concerns," Osborne said. "Enhancing school safety and security is ongoing. We have made major progress, and we have a long way to go to modernize and improve."----------