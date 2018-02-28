Increased police presence to continue long term at New Rochelle High School

NEW ROCHELLE, Westchester County (WABC) --
City and school officials have agreed to extend emergency security measures long term at New Rochelle High School.

After a spate of violent incidents last month, officials increased police patrols inside the school and around the campus.

Three students were stabbed, one fatally, during a two-week period, prompting the district to order a review of its security procedures.

Students are no longer allowed to leave the building during the school day.

In a letter to parents, schools superintendent Brian Osborne said the recent mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, played a role in the district's decision.

"(T)he events in Florida, coming so soon after the death of New Rochelle student Valaree Schwab, have been deeply painful and distressing to me, and I know that our entire community shares strong concerns," Osborne said. "Enhancing school safety and security is ongoing. We have made major progress, and we have a long way to go to modernize and improve."

