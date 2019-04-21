Increased security at St. Patrick's Cathedral for Easter services

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Security was tight as thousands of worshippers headed to churches in New York City to celebrate Easter Sunday.
There was a heavy police presence outside St. Patrick's Cathedral as people headed to Mass Sunday morning. The added security followed the overnight explosions that rocked churches and hotels in Sri Lanka.
The NYPD said there are no specific or credible threats to New York City, but the department is deploying personnel as needed throughout the day, and police are asking the public to be vigilant.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo directed State Police to increase patrols around churches and houses of worship across the state.
A man was arrested Wednesday night after bringing gas cans into St. Patrick's Cathedral.
Many headed to church were mindful of the victims of the attacks in Sri Lanka.
"Certainly our thoughts and prayers will be with those folks today as we celebrate the resurrection and wish everybody a real happy Easter," one man said.
Morning services at St. Patrick's Cathedral will be followed by the traditional Easter bonnet parade down Fifth Avenue.
