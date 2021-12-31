Traffic

Tolls rising on some major roadways in New Jersey in 2022

NEW JERSEY -- Drivers will be paying higher tolls in 2022 on some major roadways in New Jersey.

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority, which operates the Garden State Parkway and the New Jersey Turnpike, will raise tolls by 3% starting Saturday. The agency is now using toll indexing to determine rate hikes, where toll increases are based on an economic indicator and considered annually instead of once every 10 years or so.

The current $1.90 cost for passenger vehicles at Parkway toll plazas will increase to $1.96 for E-ZPass customers and $2 for cash customers. The average passenger vehicle Turnpike toll that now costs $4.80 will rise to $4.95.

Turnpike Authority officials have said the toll increase are needed to fund highway and bridge projects in the agency's $24 billion capital plan, which it expects to accomplish over more than a decade.

Drivers who use the Atlantic City Expressway will also see a 3% toll increase starting Saturday. And on Feb. 1, tolls on five Jersey Shore bridges that connect beach towns in Cape May and Atlantic counties will rise from $1.50 to $2 for passenger vehicles. Rate for other vehicles would increase proportionately.

