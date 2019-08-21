Indiana man accused of million-dollar shoplifting scam using fake bar codes at Walmart, Target

FISHERS, Ind. -- An Indiana man has been charged after authorities said he used fake bar codes as part of a million-dollar shoplifting scam.

Court documents say the suspect targeted places like Walmart and Target, then sold the stolen items online.

At a Target on Michigan Road in Carmel, Ind., authorities said the accused thief, 35-year-old Ryan Walker, walked to the toy aisle, picked up a Lego Star Wars set worth $169.99, slapped a fake bar code on the box and checked out for just $20, reports WXIN.

Police claim that crime was duplicated countless times spanning nearly a decade at Target and Walmart stores in Carmel, Fishers, Avon and Plainfield, allowing Walker to pocket more than $1 million.

Prosecutors claim Walker bought a $200 Sonicare toothbrush at Walmart for just $24.97. Then, he sold the same model on eBay for $122.50, profiting $97.53 from just that one sale.

An affidavit shows Walker's eBay account called "War Electronics" received in excess of $1.1 million since it was created in 2010.

From March 2018 to March of this year, prosecutors believe Walker sold 302 sewing/cutting machines, 285 electric toothbrushes, 233 Lego sets and much more.

After several months of investigating, police searched a storage unit they claim Walker rented as well as his home. Court documents say officers found dozens of stolen items with fraudulent UPCs taped to the boxes.

Walker remains behind bars in the Hamilton County Jail facing a variety of criminal charges.
