Indiana woman accused of wearing dentures stolen from another woman

NORTH VERNON, Ind. -- An Indiana woman is being accused of stealing another woman's dentures and wearing them around, according to a county sheriff's office.

The Jennings County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that a deputy received a report of stolen dentures from a woman in the Country Squire Lakes area on Monday. The victim alleged that a woman, Joann Childers, had stolen her artificial teeth.



That same day, another deputy spoke with a probation officer who had met with Childers. The officer said Childers had worn teeth to the probation meeting that she believed weren't hers.

Deputy Chris Gholson was able to locate the stolen dentures Wednesday after approaching Childers.

Gholson said he observed the dentures in Childers' home, and they had the victim's name written on them.

The sheriff's office said the dentures have been recovered, and that Childers will be facing charges of theft.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianabizarretheftu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man struck by subway, suspicious package in backpack deemed safe
3 fires in Linden, 1 in Roselle called suspicious, may be linked
Husband surprises wife with Amazon box birthday cake
Push to change date of Halloween picks up steam
Missing Centereach man found dead inside crashed vehicle
LI man accused of sending pictures of genitals to girl
Video: Innocent man shot while playing dominoes in Bronx
Show More
11 hurt, including 6 firefighters in Bronx building fire
AccuWeather: Nice stretch continues Friday
US fertility rate falls to record low
Photo of armed students at Emmett Till sign is investigated
Loose tire rolls down NJ highway until crashing into car
More TOP STORIES News