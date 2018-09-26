Indictment: New Jersey man used frying pan, knives to kill aunt

EMBED </>More Videos

Indictment: Man used frying pan, knives to kill aunt. Watch the report from Action News at 5:30 p.m. on September 26, 2018.

PENNS GROVE, N.J. --
A man accused of killing his aunt with a frying pan and a knife during an argument in her southern New Jersey home has been indicted on murder charges.

Daryl Graves also faces aggravated assault and weapons counts in the indictment handed up by a Salem County grand jury. It wasn't known Tuesday if he's retained an attorney.

Prosecutors say he quarreled with 60-year-old Patricia Graves in her Penns Grove home on June 20. Daryl Graves claims he grabbed the frying pan when his aunt tried to attack him with a pair of kitchen knives.

Prosecutors say the 23-year-old Penns Grove man struck her repeatedly on the head and face with the pan, then stabbed her several times with a knife. Police found her body two days later when they went to the home for a well-being check.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicide investigationnew jersey newsPenns Grove Borough
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: 1 suspect dead, 1 in custody after shooting in Newark
Trump says his past accusers influence his thinking on Kavanaugh
Prosecutors: Fake dentist botches teen's braces at wife's practice
PD: Man stabs co-worker, commits suicide at LI landfill
Suspect arrested in brutal hate-driven attack in Brooklyn
Man charged after anti-white attacks on Brooklyn buses
Man accused of gluing daughter's mouth and eyes shut
Fight over garbage is stewing on the Lower East Side
Show More
PD: Woman kept mom's body, 'wanted to see stages of death'
Michael Avenatti reveals identity of 3rd Kavanaugh accuser
NYC murder suspect believed blacks should be 'exterminated'
Worker rescued after partial scaffolding collapse in Midtown
Nassau officers honored for saving little boy after drowning
More News