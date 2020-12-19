COVID Live Updates: Washington D.C. to shut down indoor dining, museums soon

Under the directive issued by the city's mayor, all indoor dining and museums will be shut down.
Also, workers at non-essential businesses will be required to work from home.
The directive goes into effect on the evening of December 23 and lasts through January 15
What to know about coronavirus:
When can you get the COVID vaccine?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Here are more of today's headlines:
Florida cases on the rise
COVID-19 cases in Florida are increasing at levels that health officials haven't seen since the peak in mid-July. The numbers paint a grim reality - five consecutive days with more than 10,000 new cases in the state. On December 16 and 17, cases surpassed 13 thousand on each day. Long lines at test sites are expected to continue throughout the holiday season, however one state health expert says it didn't have come to this.
NY breaks single day record for most positive tests
New York broke the single day record for most COVID positive test results on Thursday with 12,697. The test results on Thursday broke the previous high set on April 14, which recorded 11,571 positive cases. For comparison: 26,869 people were tested on that April date versus yesterday's 249,385 tests.
COVID Tracking Project records all-time highs in cases, hospitalizations
According to the COVID Tracking Project, states reported 2.1 million tests, 229,000 cases, and 2,751 deaths. There are a record 114,751 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
NJ hospitalizations down again
For the second day in a row, more COVID-19 patients were discharged from New Jersey hospitals than were admitted, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday. As of Thursday night there were 3,582 patients in the state's hospitals. New Jersey reported 3,975 new positive COVID-19 cases. Murphy said the state is on-schedule to open six vaccine "mega sites" in early January. The sites include the Meadowlands Complex, the Rockaway Townsquare Mall, New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center, Moorestown Mall, Rowan College of South Jersey and Atlantic City Convention Center. These sites will be in position to vaccinate frontline health care workers who are part of Category 1A, Murphy said. Murphy also announced that New Jersey in final preparations for the administration of vaccinations at the state's long-term care facilities for both staff and residents beginning on December 28. CVS and Walgreen's will coordinate with enrolled facilities to create on-site clinics.
NYC outdoor dining bathroom guidance sparks criticism, confusion
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday a factsheet the city sent out Thursday night stating that outdoor dining customers are not permitted to use a restaurant's indoor restrooms was "a mistake."
"Every one of us needs to use the restroom sometimes," he said. "There's no question that was a mistake. I don't know the nuances of how it happened. It's just stupid. Obviously, people have to use the bathroom. If you are patronizing the restaurant, you have a right to use the bathroom."
The guidance was posted to Twitter by the mayor's legal counsel and clearly states, "If my SLA-licensed establishment is offering outdoor dining, may I allow my customers to use the bathroom inside? No. Customers may not enter the inside of the establishment for any reason."
FDNY EMS, NYPD set to get COVID-19 vaccine, CT begins nursing home distribution
The FDNY, starting with EMS, will be the next to get the vaccine for those who want it, and the NYPD two weeks from now. The police union is against mandatory vaccination. This is all still a voluntary process and only about half of the FDNY members said they have interest in being vaccinated. A panel recommended the Moderna vaccine for emergency use authorization. Now, the FDA's approval is set to come next. Nearly six million doses could be shipped out as early as this weekend.
Cuomo believes NY can avoid another shutdown amid rising COVID cases
Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday that despite the rise in statewide coronavirus cases, he is optimistic that New York can avoid another complete shutdown. Cuomo said that no hospital in the state is currently forecast to reach the danger zone for capacity, indicating that a shutdown is not imminent despite recent warnings from him and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.
"I believe we can avoid a shutdown, and I believe we will avoid a shutdown," Cuomo said. "I'll go that far."
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Percent Positive by Zip Code in NYC
COVID Vaccine Calculator: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip