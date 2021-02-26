Coronavirus Update NYC: Indoor dining expands to 35% capacity

The intention is to ease competitive pressures on restaurants and bars.
RELATED | Indoor dining returns at 25% capacity, closing time restrictions loosened
The new 35% limit puts the city on the same page as restaurants in New Jersey, which, Governor Andrew Cuomo said, had been making the city's restrictions ineffective, since people can cross the Hudson River to dine in the Garden State.
But Gov Murphy said Wednesday that Indoor dining will likely increase to 50% capacity "sooner than later" if current trends of fewer new cases of the coronavirus and decreased hospitalizations continue.
The rest of New York state outside of NYC has been at 50% capacity for several months.
RELATED: Where can you get a COVID-19 vaccine? Tracking availability and progress
CLICK for more information on appointments rescheduled in NY or NJ from Sunday.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question