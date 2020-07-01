Coronavirus Updates: New York hospitalizations hit new low, 11 deaths

Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that indoor dining will not resume when New York City enters Phase 3 on July 6, citing other states that have seen increases when social distancing and mask protocols were not followed.
New York City beaches, however, are once again open for swimming.
Meanwhile, at least eight cases have been linked to a house party in West Nyack, and Spring Training begins for the Mets and Yankees as they officially head back to work in for the 2020 season.
NEW YORK CITY
Indoor dining is being delayed for Phase 3 with the city instead focuses on expanding outdoor dining, of which thousands of restaurants have already taken advantage.
Mayor de Blasio announced hospitalizations and ICU patients were under the threshold Tuesday, as hospitals saw 61 admissions and 293 ICU patients and 2% of new tests being positive.
In sports, the New York Yankees and Mets will report to spring training camp Wednesday to prepare for the 2020 season.
City-run beaches and those that are federally controlled have officially reopened, and the city also plans to open three pools by July 24 and 12 more by August 1.
NEW YORK STATE
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said hospitalizations in the state were under 900 for a third day in a row, as hospitals reported 879 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday.
Cuomo also announced 11 new deaths related to COVID-19 occurred on Tuesday, down from 13 the day before.
On Wednesday the state is expected to surpass a milestone in coronavirus testing as it will exceed four million total tests. On Tuesday, 56,710 tests were reported and the percent positive rate for those tests was 1.1%.
Cuomo said New York is doing more testing per capita "than any nation on the globe."
NEW JERSEY
FEMA is closing two of its testing sites in New Jersey.
Indoor shopping malls in New Jersey were back in business Monday, but Governor Phil Murphy announced the state is pausing plans to allow outdoor dining. It was supposed to begin Thursday but will be postponed, with no new date set.
Murphy also banned drinking and smoking at Atlantic City casinos when they reopen Thursday at limited capacity. As a result, the Borgata announced it would delay reopening.
New Jersey reported 461 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 171,667. An additional 47 deaths brings the state toll to 13,181.
CONNECTICUT
Connecticut plans to expand a year-round employment program for youths to include opportunities in the COVID-19 age, including work as social distancing ambassadors and promoters of safer health practices.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced he has authorized releasing $2 million from the Coronavirus Relief Funds to broaden the Connecticut Youth Employment Program to include employment with community-based agencies throughout Connecticut.
COVID-19 CLUSTER LINKED TO NY HOUSE PARTY
Rockland County officials announced a coronavirus cluster Wednesday linked to a house party in West Nyack. Officials say there have been at least eight confirmed cases, with one test pending, in West Nyack and New City.
The patients are mainly among young adults in their 20s, who were connected to the party on June 17. Officials say the party host was already symptomatic, and since the initial party, there were at least two other parties with some common attendees.
COVID-19 IN NEW YORK CITY STARTED AS EARLY AS FEB: STUDY
A new study has shown evidence the coronavirus was circulating in New York City in the beginning of February. The research conducted by Mount Sinai found New Yorkers had antibodies to the virus as early as February 23.
That would mean they would have been infected with the virus about two weeks earlier. The first confirmed case was on March 1.
The new study has yet to undergo formal review, but experts say the work is credible and backs up what many believed.
FAUCI'S WARNING
The U.S. is "going in the wrong direction" with the coronavirus surging badly enough that Dr. Anthony Fauci told senators Tuesday some regions are putting the entire country at risk - just as schools and colleges are wrestling with how to safely reopen.
With about 40,000 new cases being reported a day, Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, said he "would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around."
