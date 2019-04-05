Warning issued after 10 infants die using Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play

An important warning has been issued for parents who use Fisher-Price's popular Rock 'n Play.

The inclined sleeper is being linked to 10 infant deaths over the past four years.

Friday afternoon, the Consumer Product Safety Commission and Fisher-Price said parents should stop using all models of the product when their children are three months old, or as soon as the baby can roll over.

All 10 infants were three months or older.

All of the deaths happened when babies rolled onto their side or their stomach.

The victims were also not buckled into the harness.

More information from the CPSC.
