Missouri baby dies after being locked in hot car for about 15 hours, police say

The baby, Joseline Eichelberger, was found Sunday at about 4:30 p.m., Calverton Park police officer Chris Robertson told ABC News.
The car had been left outside a home in Calverton Park, about 14 miles outside of St. Louis. The temperature climbed to 79 degrees in St. Louis that day.
RELATED: What should you do if you see a child left alone in a hot car
No arrests have been made, Robertson said. However, police spoke with two undisclosed persons of interest.
Police are working with the St. Louis County prosecutor's office as the ongoing investigation moves forward, he said.
Hot car deaths reached a record level last year with at least 52 children killed, from California to Tennessee to Mississippi, according to national nonprofit KidsAndCars.org.
"I feel like a piece of my heart is gone because she was a part of me," said Joseline's cousin, Lilly Bellfield.
SEE ALSO: Meteorologist Elita Loresca takes a look at how fast temperatures can rise in a vehicle
RELATED: Firefighters show how quickly temps can climb