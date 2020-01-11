Infant twins have died after found at Queens hotel in cardiac arrest

By Eyewitness News
EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- Infant twins have died after they were found at a Queens hotel in cardiac arrest, police say.

NYPD responded to a call for the twins not breathing at the Landing Hotel, around 3:15 p.m. Friday.

The twins, a two-month-old boy, and a girl were taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Medics were met in the hotel lobby by the father of the children who said he found him unconscious and unresponsive.

The Landing Motel is a privately run shelter for homeless families, funded by the city. The children's father told detectives that he put the twins in separate bassinets for a nap and returned to find them unresponsive. The cause of their deaths was not immediately clear.

The man was escorted out of the Landing Hotel by investigators, but his identity could not be confirmed.

Most residents say they knew little about the family, but others said the couple seemed to have a troubled relationship.

