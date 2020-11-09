2 infants found dead, wrapped in paper on patio in Bronx

The incident was reported at 1460 College Avenue around 1:45 p.m. Monday.
Officials say the newborn boys were found by the building superintendent on a back patio and their deaths appear suspicious.
The Medical Examiner will determine their causes of death.
Few other details were released.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
