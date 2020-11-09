2 infants found dead, wrapped in paper on patio in Bronx

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7804809" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. Phil Murphy announced the new restrictions Monday afternoon amid a spike in COVID-19 positivity.

CLAREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- An investigation is underway in the Bronx after two infants were found dead and wrapped in brown paper.The incident was reported at 1460 College Avenue around 1:45 p.m. Monday.Officials say the newborn boys were found by the building superintendent on a back patio and their deaths appear suspicious.The Medical Examiner will determine their causes of death.Few other details were released.----------