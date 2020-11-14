Police offering reward for info on gruesome murder of infants found wrapped in paper

The infants were found dead on Monday in the Claremont section. They were wrapped in brown paper and found on a back patio of an apartment building on College Avenue.
Police report the babies were both boys but would not elaborate further as to whether they were twins or related.
Officials say their deaths appear to be suspicious.
The Medical Examiner will determine their official cause of death.
There was a large crime scene surrounding the building into Monday evening as detectives search for the mother and for answers.
Neighbors were saddened to hear about the news.
"My heart, my heart is really hurting, really hurting right now," Michele Frasier said.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS.
