Infants found soaked in urine, buried under garbage bags in car in Tennessee

Crystal Cramer and Christopher Smith (Credit: WLEX via WCTI)

VERSAILLES, Kentucky --
A couple from Tennessee is charged with child endangerment and abuse after police allegedly found their 6-month-old twins buried under several garbage bags full of clothing in the backseat of a car.

According to WCTI, authorities approached Crystal Cramer and Christopher Smith at a gas station in Versailles, Kentucky when two officers saw the couple having car trouble.

When an officer asked if anyone was with them, Cramer motioned to the car.

The policemen found piles of clothing in garbage bags stacked to the ceiling of the car.

After digging through the bags, they found two infants soaked in urine that were cold to the touch and were purple in color, reports show.

The children are now in the custody of state child protective services.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abusechild endangermentcrimeTennessee
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News