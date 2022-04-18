bankruptcy

Infowars files for bankruptcy as founder Alex Jones faces lawsuits over Sandy Hook comments

In its court filing, Infowars said it had estimated assets of $50K or less and estimated liabilities of $1M to $10M.
EMBED <>More Videos

Alex Jones faces new lawsuit from Sandy Hook families

VICTORIA, Texas -- Infowars filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as the website's founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones faces defamation lawsuits over his comments that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax.

The bankruptcy filing Sunday in Texas puts civil litigation on hold while the business reorganizes its finances.

In its court filing, Infowars said it had estimated assets of $50,000 or less and estimated liabilities of $1 million to $10 million. Creditors listed in the bankruptcy filing include relatives of some of the 20 children and six educators killed in the 2012 school massacre in Connecticut.

The plaintiffs in that case have said they have been subjected to harassment and death threats from Jones' followers because of the hoax conspiracy that Jones promoted. Jones has since conceded the shooting did happen. The families have already won defamation lawsuits against Jones.

"Alex Jones is just delaying the inevitable: a public trial in which he will be held accountable for his profit-driven campaign of lies against the Sandy Hook families who have brought this lawsuit," said Christopher Mattei, who represents the families in a Connecticut lawsuit against Jones.

An attorney for Jones did not immediately return a message seeking comment Monday.

Last month, Jones was fined $75,000 for failing to appear for a deposition in a defamation case but a judge last week ordered the return of the money because Jones eventually showed up.

Another newly filed lawsuit accuses Jones of hiding millions of dollars in assets, but an attorney for Jones has called that allegation "ridiculous."

Neil Heslin, whose 6-year-old son, Jesse Lewis, died in the Newtown school shooting, said he did not immediately know how the bankruptcy will affect his defamation lawsuit against Jones in Texas, where a trial on how much money in damages Jones should pay the families is set to begin next week.

"It is what it is," Heslin said. "We'll see where it all goes. He's tried everything to avoid everything."

___

Associated Press writer Dave Collins in Hartford, Connecticut, contributed to this report.

___

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsbankruptcylawsuitsandy hook elementary school shootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
BANKRUPTCY
Tiempo: How Puerto Rico's debt restructuring plan will affect Boricuas
Fyre Festival ticket holders will receive settlement payouts
Inside the case that bankrupted the Klan
Diocese on Long Island files for bankruptcy amid sex abuse lawsuits
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Late rain and storms
Hip hop pioneer DJ Kay Slay dies at 55 after 4-month COVID battle
Woman found dead in duffel bag in Queens
Kindergartener shares bottle of tequila with classmates at school
Woman pepper sprayed, robbed after NJ road rage incident
Teen missing for nearly 3 years found alive 700 miles away
Jessica Tisch named next NYC sanitation commissioner
Show More
Renewed push to make NYC subways and streets safer
NYC urging COVID tests after holiday weekend gatherings
Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol defy surrender-or-die demand
Tax Day 2022: An extension may be better than rushing a return
Fast facts about income tax deadline: April 18
More TOP STORIES News