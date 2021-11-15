infrastructure

What President Biden's infrastructure plan means for NY, NJ, CT

The White House is projecting that the investments will add, on average, about 2 million jobs per year over the coming decade.
EMBED <>More Videos

What President Biden's infrastructure plan means for NY, NJ, CT

NEW YORK (WABC) -- President Joe Biden officially signed his $1 trillion infrastructure plan that provides money for roads, bridges, ports, rail transit, safe water, the power grid, broadband internet and more.

The bill will provide in influx of money to the Tri-State area, with New York set to receive $170 billion.

More than $10 billion will go to the MTA for expansion and upgrades, while roads, bridges and electric-vehicle charging infrastructure has been allocated nearly $13 billion.

The funding will also go to upgrading the city's sewer system to better handle flooding.

ALSO READ | Roads, transit, internet: What's in the $1 trillion infrastructure bill

In New Jersey, U.S. Senators Bob Menedez and Cory Booker outlined how the bill will provide record investments in the Garden State.

Money will go toward repairs for roads and bridges and the Gateway Project, the planned phased expansion and renovation of the Northeast Corridor rail line between Newark and Manhattan.

Funds will also go toward lead pipe replacements.

ALSO READ | President Biden signs infrastructure bill into law

In total, $6 billion will go to highway projects, $1 billion for bridge repair, $104 million for electric vehicles and charging stations, and $24 million for ferry service.

Connecticut will receive about $5 billion, with projects including reconstructing the Gold Star Memorial Bridge in New London and Groton, updating the Amtrak bridge in Old Saybrook and the Swing Bridge in Haddam, working on bottlenecks on I-84 and I-91 in Hartford as well as on I-91 and I-691 in Meriden, and widening I-84 in Danbury.

The plan promises to reach almost every corner of the country, a historic investment the president has compared to the building of the transcontinental railroad and Interstate Highway System.

The White House is projecting that the investments will add, on average, about 2 million jobs per year over the coming decade.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorknew jerseyconnecticutairport newsinternetinfrastructureelectric vehiclesjoe bidenmass transitbridgeroad repair
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INFRASTRUCTURE
VP Harris defends job performance, insists 'we're getting things done'
MTA to avoid immediate fare hikes, service cuts
The Countdown: Biden signs infrastructure bill; Bannon indicted
Biden signs infrastructure bill into law
TOP STORIES
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
Show More
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
Thanksgiving travel: What to know for the holiday weekend
More TOP STORIES News