What President Biden's infrastructure plan means for NY, NJ, CT

NEW YORK (WABC) -- President Joe Biden officially signed his $1 trillion infrastructure plan that provides money for roads, bridges, ports, rail transit, safe water, the power grid, broadband internet and more.The bill will provide in influx of money to the Tri-State area, with New York set to receive $170 billion.More than $10 billion will go to the MTA for expansion and upgrades, while roads, bridges and electric-vehicle charging infrastructure has been allocated nearly $13 billion.The funding will also go to upgrading the city's sewer system to better handle flooding.In New Jersey, U.S. Senators Bob Menedez and Cory Booker outlined how the bill will provide record investments in the Garden State.Money will go toward repairs for roads and bridges and the Gateway Project, the planned phased expansion and renovation of the Northeast Corridor rail line between Newark and Manhattan.Funds will also go toward lead pipe replacements.In total, $6 billion will go to highway projects, $1 billion for bridge repair, $104 million for electric vehicles and charging stations, and $24 million for ferry service.Connecticut will receive about $5 billion, with projects including reconstructing the Gold Star Memorial Bridge in New London and Groton, updating the Amtrak bridge in Old Saybrook and the Swing Bridge in Haddam, working on bottlenecks on I-84 and I-91 in Hartford as well as on I-91 and I-691 in Meriden, and widening I-84 in Danbury.The plan promises to reach almost every corner of the country, a historic investment the president has compared to the building of the transcontinental railroad and Interstate Highway System.The White House is projecting that the investments will add, on average, about 2 million jobs per year over the coming decade.----------