Inmate Curtis Watson who escaped TN prison on tractor suspected of killing female guard

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch said at a news conference Wednesday evening that the tractor used by 44-year-old Curtis Ray Watson was found about a mile (1.6 kilometers) away from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary. The facility is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) from Memphis.
At this hour, efforts to locate Curtis Ray Watson remain ongoing. We have Agents on the ground and in the air, joining with partner agencies to pursue any leads that present.— TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 8, 2019
If you see Watson, call 911. Do not approach.
Department of Correction Commissioner Tony Parker said 64-year-old correctional administrator Debra Johnson was found dead in her residence at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. He said she lived in a property on site.
Watson was serving a 15-year sentence on an especially aggravated kidnapping conviction out of Henry County. He worked at the prison as a farm laborer.
TBI says Watson should be considered extremely dangerous.
UPDATE: We are releasing two of Curtis Watson’s previous mug shots from his TDOC incarceration, in case he altered the appearance of his facial hair after his escape yesterday.— TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 8, 2019
If you see him, do not approach. Call 911.
Thanks for helping us to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/4EhBnEK9J6
According to CNN, Watson worked on a farm detail and had no disciplinary issues since 2007. He was a minimal custody offender.
This was Watson's second prison stint. He was previously incarcerated for aggravated child abuse and was released in 2011. He returned to prison in 2013.