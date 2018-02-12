RIKERS ISLAND

Inmates accused in Rikers Island correction officer attack appear in court

EMBED </>More Videos

Kemberly Richardson reports on the brutal attack from the Bronx.

Eyewitness News
RIKERS ISLAND (WABC) --
Four of the inmates accused of attacking a Rikers Island correction officer appeared in court Monday, while two others have yet to make their court appearances.

The officer, 39-year-old Jean Souffrant, remains hospitalized with a fractured spine and bleeding on his brain, though he has been taken out of the intensive care unit.

A candlelight vigil was held on Rikers for Souffrant Sunday night. A fellow correction officer spoke out about what he saw immediately following the attack.

"When I walked in, the officer was laying face up in a pool of blood, and he was out," the officer said. "And what disturbed me was that no one even looked at him."

The correction officer's union says Souffrant was knocked unconscious by a sucker punch Saturday night. It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the George Motchan Detention Center.

Surveillance video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the first inmate, Steven Espinal, apparently rushing towards the officer and punching him, and the others three inmates joining in the attack. They began kicking him once he was down.

Watch the video here:
EMBED More News Videos

Watch raw video showing a correction officer being attacked by inmates at Rikers Island.


Espinal was already in jail on attempted murder charges, and officials said this was not the first time he had crossed paths with Souffrant. The union said Espinal may have attacked Souffrant because the officer recently wrote him up for refusing to remove a window covering in his cell. Officials maintain Espinal planned the savage attack and referred to the officer in a recorded call, saying, "Yo, he acting like a super cop."



The six inmates who allegedly attacked Souffrant are all 19 and 20 years old and are allegedly members of the same gang. In court, Espinal was held on $500,000 bail, while 18-year-old Samson Walston, 18-year-old Nazeem Francis and 18-year-old Devin Burns were held on $300,000 bail each.

They are due back in court on Friday.

The victim's family said this all could have been avoided.

"It's hard for me to talk about it," cousin Guy Souffrant said. "I haven't talked about it until this morning. It should have never happened."

The correction officers' union is calling the attack one of the worst it's seen.

"I always told him you have to look for something else," mom Rena Victor said. "I don't like that job for you."

DOC Commissioner Cynthia Brann released a statement:

"What happened to our brother last night at the hands of a violent group of cowardly inmates was sickening. They'll be held accountable for this crime, but right now our thoughts and concerns are with our hospitalized officer and his family. They need us now more than ever and we will be here for them."

A similar attack happened at Rikers in November. A captain was also punched and knocked to the ground, and like Saturday, more inmates then joined in.

Critics are pointing the finger at Mayor Bill de Blasio. In 2016, the city ended punitive segregation for inmates 21 years old and younger. Under that punishment, these inmates would have lost all privileges and would have been removed from the general population.

Dozens of fellow officers, fearing for their safety, filled the courthouse. They are calling for the Department of Justice to step in and take over control of Rikers.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rikers islandcorrection officerattackinmatesRikers IslandNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Correction officer attacked by group of inmates at Rikers
RIKERS ISLAND
Another Rikers Island correction officer attacked
Community-based borough jails proposed to replace Rikers
Norman Seabrook, ex-Rikers union boss, guilty of corruption
Corrections officers attacked in 2 incidents
Rikers Island correction officer slashed by gang member
More rikers island
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News