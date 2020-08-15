Inmates start fire at Manhattan Detention Complex: FDNY

According to the FDNY, firefighters got a call about flames on the 9th floor of the 18-story high rise correctional facility in Lower Manhattan.
Deputy Chief Joseph Schiralli says it was a rubbish fire started by inmates.
He says two to three cells were involved.
Firefighters made their way up to the 9th floor and were able to put out the fire. This resulted in a residual smoke condition.
Officials say cells were occupied, but prison staff evacuated the 9th floor inmates.
There was one minor injury to a correction officer who had an asthma attack.
Citizen App video shows one person being taken away on a stretcher.
Officials say the victim was taken to an aerial hospital.
There was also one firefighter who sustained a minor injury.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube