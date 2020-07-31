manhunt

Inmates use bedsheets to escape from 12th floor of Oklahoma jail; Manhunt underway for 1 escapee

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -- Authorities are searching for an inmate who used a rope made of bedsheets to escape from the 12th floor of an Oklahoma jail.

Officials told KOCO-TV that at around 5:30 a.m. Friday, Oklahoma County Detention Center inmates Jose Hernandez and Pablo Robledo broke a cell window and shimmied down the building using linens tied together.

During the escape attempted, Hernandez broke his leg and was detained around 7:00 a.m.

Robledo escaped, and a manhunt is underway involving local, state and federal departments.



KOCO-TV reported that records show Robledo was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail in June 2019 on several charges, including first-degree murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor domestic abuse.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oklahomamanhuntjailu.s. & worldescaped prisoner
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MANHUNT
New details in the murder case against UConn student
UConn student accused of deadly crime spree arrested in Maryland
Suspect on the run in CT murders may be driving stolen SUV
FBI joins 3 state manhunt for Connecticut murder suspect
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID News: Woman assaulted in NJ Staples in dispute over mask
LIVE: Fauci tells Congress there's no end in sight to COVID-19
COVID Updates: New York reports 3 new record lows since mid-March
COVID News: How school in NYC will look different this year
LA Zoo lions euthanized due to declining health
Tracking Isaias: Hurricane watch issued for parts of Florida
Millions set to lose $600 unemployment boost today
Show More
Underground explosions, manhole fires, cut power in Brooklyn
1 Marine dead, 2 injured, 8 missing after vehicle accident
Man dead after falling from 5th floor fire escape
AccuWeather: Early showers, storms on Friday
Push-in burglar beats up 77-year-old man, robs him at knifepoint
More TOP STORIES News