Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

Gilroy Shooting: Trauma doctor comments on 'innocence lost' with children affected by deadly attack at garlic festival

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- One of the doctors treating patients from the deadly Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting talks about the emotioanal challenges that children face after such a traumatic experience.

Dr. Adella Garland, the Trauma Medical Director at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, and trauma surgeon with three decades of experience was asked in a press conference about the difficulties with treating injured children.

She says it goes far beyond the physical injuries.

"There is a special poignant feeling that you get when there's a child who is injured because it is a time of innocence lost," Garland said.

She paused and continued, "You know before that time, they were just thinking about how garlic ice cream would taste. And now their lives are changed forever by this experience."

