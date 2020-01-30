Innocent bystander among 2 shot in Brooklyn barbershop, NYPD says

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An investigation is underway into a shooting in Brooklyn that left two people injured, including a woman police say appears to have been an innocent bystander.It began with a fight that broke out at 8:25 p.m. Wednesday in a delicatessen at Pitkin and Montauk avenues in East New York.Police say a 32-year-old man fled the altercation, seeking shelter in the Trini International Barbershop a few doors down the block.A gunman followed him, opening fire. The man was shot in the left arm.A bullet also hit a 25-year-old woman who was inside that shop.She was shot in the back.Both victims were rushed to Brookdale Hospital. Both are expected to survive.Investigators are working to find the gunman.So far they have not released a description of that suspect.----------