Innocent bystander among 2 shot in Brooklyn barbershop, NYPD says

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An investigation is underway into a shooting in Brooklyn that left two people injured, including a woman police say appears to have been an innocent bystander.

It began with a fight that broke out at 8:25 p.m. Wednesday in a delicatessen at Pitkin and Montauk avenues in East New York.

Police say a 32-year-old man fled the altercation, seeking shelter in the Trini International Barbershop a few doors down the block.

A gunman followed him, opening fire. The man was shot in the left arm.

A bullet also hit a 25-year-old woman who was inside that shop.

She was shot in the back.

Both victims were rushed to Brookdale Hospital. Both are expected to survive.

Investigators are working to find the gunman.

So far they have not released a description of that suspect.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cypress hillsbrooklynnew york citywoman shotdouble shootingman shotbodega
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to Kobe, Gianna in IG post
Mom slashed by woman after kid throws up on MTA bus: NYPD
AccuWeather: Cold makes a cameo
Death of man discovered in UES apartment is suspicious: NYPD
Intruder robs home in NJ while mother, 2 daughters hide
Exclusive: Driver speaks out after teens crash stolen charity truck
Dead pregnant woman shoved out of car, boyfriend in custody
Show More
'Mighty Ducks' star arrested for burglary while on meth
Crash involving 4 trucks snarls traffic on New Jersey Turnpike
Calls to oust judges after 8-year-old boy froze in LI garage
Estranged husband arrested in murder of nursing student on LI
Authorities find longest Southwest border smuggling tunnel
More TOP STORIES News