Innocent woman injured by police bullet in Bronx speaks out

The innocent woman hospitalized when police officers opened fire on a suspect in the Bronx is speaking out.

By Eyewitness News
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) --
The innocent woman hospitalized when police officers opened fire on a suspect in the Bronx is speaking out.

Forty-five-year-old Irene Perez was critically injured by NYPD Officer Juan Gomez's stray bullet during a shootout. It happened December 7 in University Heights as Gomez and his partner chased an armed robbery suspect, 36-year-old Edwin Castillo.

In total, Gomez fired 27 rounds, and Castillo fired three, Perez's attorney said. A 12-year-old girl was also struck as she was walking home from school.

Perez's family is filing a $10 million lawsuit against the NYPD. The family's attorney, Sanford Rubenstein, said the officer was excessive and negligent and created an unreasonable risk of danger to innocent bystanders.

"Twenty-seven shots with a pause to reload fired by a police officer while sprinting, even in a situation in which police had been fired at, is excessive and negligent and created an unreasonable risk of danger to innocent bystanders of which Irene was one," Rubenstein said.

