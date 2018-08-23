PEDESTRIAN KILLED

Intersection redesigned after Broadway actress' daughter, friend's son killed in Brooklyn

Ruthie Ann Blumenstein and daughter Abigail, Joshua Lew

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Authorities toured a Vision Zero safety redesign nearing completion on Ninth Street in Park Slope, Brooklyn Thursday morning.

It happened where a crash took the lives of two children and an unborn baby last March.

Deputy Mayor Laura Anglin and senior officials from the New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) joined Brooklyn elected officials for the walkthrough as part of the City Hall in Your Borough program.

Authorities unveiled a display detailing the upgrades undertaken in the wake of the March 5 accident that claimed the lives of two children in Brooklyn's Park Slope neighborhood.



The crash that prompted the redesign work happened on March 5th.

Authorities say Dorothy Bruns, 44, apparently had a seizure while stopped at a red light.

Her car drove forward and struck actress Ruthie Ann Miles and another mother, Lauren Lew, as they crossed the street with their children.

Lew's 1-year-old son, Joshua, and Miles' 4-year-old daughter, Abigail, were killed. The mothers were injured but survived.

WATCH the news conference that followed Thursday's site tour


----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pedestrian injuredpedestrian struckpedestrian killedchild killedPark SlopeBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Mayor: Driver in crash that killed 2 kids should not have been behind wheel
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Victim in Queens hit and run dies; Image of car released
Pic shows car that killed woman in Staten Island hit and run
88-year-old driver accused of striking, killing teen
More pedestrian killed
Top Stories
Doctor accused of assaulting patient during breast exam
600-foot drug tunnel to Mexico found in KFC kitchen
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
10 injured in Edison tractor-trailer crash
Ex-college student sentenced for false rape accusation
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Hurricane Lane approaches land as huge Category 4 storm
Health concerns over Suffolk Co. landfill spark lawsuit
Show More
FEMA tours Little Falls flash flood damage
Report: DeVos considering use of federal funds for school guns
Ben Affleck enters rehab for third time
2 drivers arrested after flying garbage injures Manhattan pedestrian
Man fatally stabs mother, sister; ISIS claims responsibility
More News